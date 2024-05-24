Protesters storm presidential villa, N’Assembly over  reinstatement of Emir Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Sanusi

…call for the intervention of President Tinubu

Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Protesters stormed the presidential villa and the National Assembly on Friday in protest over the reinstatement of Muhammed Sanusi 11 as the 16th Emir of Kano state.

Recall that on Thursday, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf signed the new Kano Emirate Council Law after the State House of Assembly repealed the law that led to creation of four additional emirates in the ancient city by the then governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

In another judgment, a federal high court in Kano ordered the state government not to enforce the new law, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has since been turbaned as the 16th Emir of Kano.

Speaking with journalist during the protest, leader of the Northern Nigeria Peace and Development Foundation, Abdullahi Saleh said steps taken by Governor Yusuf is to erase the legacy of his predecessor, adding that President Bola Tinubu should quicky intervene to prevent the State from sliding into anarchy.

“A lot has been going wrong in the state but the concerned patriots of Nigeria had thought it best to allow Kano state to sort out its thorny issues.

“However, Thursday’s brash actions of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who sacked five Emirs to reappoint Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano has awoken us to the urgency of raising the alarm about the destructive excesses of the state governor.

“Since being sworn into office, Governor Abba Yusuf has had a string of loutish acts that run like a hardened criminal’s rap sheet.

“This latest stunt of sacking five Emirs to install his acolyte was achieved by manipulating the Kano State House of Assembly, which he had successfully turned into a rubber stamp, to endorse his illegal acts.

“They, alongside Governor Yusuf, have taken their desperation to an extent that could set the ancient city on fire and cause breaches in the land.

“We are here today to appeal to President Tinubu to intervene in the Kano Emirate crisis,” Saleh said.