Protesters hit Kaduna streets, demand rescue of Sharibu, Chibok girls

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Christians Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSW-N), a group, has staged a peaceful protest demanding the release from captivity of Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls and others who were abducted by terrorists in Yobe and Borno State Nigeria.

According to the group, Leah Sharibu was 14 years old when she was abducted in February 2018 among 150 of her classmates while in school at Dapchi, but one month later all the girls were released except Sharibu because she allegedly refused to renounce her faith.

“The same thing with the Chibok girls who were abducted in 2014 from their school in Chibok town of Borno State. Over 170 of them were abducted, but 57 of those girls are still being held by their abductors ten years after, raising the fears that they might have been killed.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CSW-N, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu who led the protest,urged the Federal Government and security agencies to expedite action and rescue the girls safely.

Rev. Nmadu who addressed the protesters said, “it started in Chibok town in 2014, we thought that was the end but it keep reoccurring every now and then, 10 years after, many schoolgirls are still in captivity and this morning, we have all come out to commemorate the 21st birth of Leah Sharibu who has become the face of this campaign and many other campaigns for safe schoolchildren. We therefore want to wish her happy birthday even in captivity.”

“But then, we also want to entreat the government that they must do the needful. Nigeria is ebbing out. Nigeria is dying. We are almost surrendering to insecurity and bandits, kidnappers and all sorts of evil people in our land. It is time to stop. Our children must go to school. We must stay safe in our homes. Our homes are no longer safe. Our roads are no longer safe.”

“Government must come to terms with what is happening in the country and they must save the lives of the populists. We voted you in for security but what we get is insecurity. Therefore, we asked and we speak this time to the President of the country, Bola Tinubu. Please, up your game, save lives. People are dying in their hundreds everyday. This is unacceptable to us as citizens of this country. Security is our right.”

“Therefore, we hope that the government will listen and do the needful. Save our schools. Save our girls. It is not a crime to go to school and because they have chosen to go to school, it is the responsibility of the government to secure our schools and protect lives and property of the citizens of this country .”

Secretary, Kaduna State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Emmanuel Okunlola in an interview,said, Nigeria must be protected.

” Nigeria must be secured. it’s the primary responsibility of the government to protect lives and property. Therefore, we called on the Federal and State Governments and all those that are involved to rise up to the occasion and expedite action on the release of Leah Sharibu.”

“Not only Leah Sharibu but every other person that is being held in captivity. Nigeria is a peaceful country, therefore, we will not allow any stranger to come back to Nigeria and destroy our country for us. so that all those in captivity are released as soon as possible. We are calling on all states governments, the Federal Government and the National Security Adviser to rise to the occasion, expedite action on the release of our abducted girls.”

“This is the only thing that will make Nigeria the giant of Africa, not in an unsafe environment or unsecured environment. Let the government do the needful so that we can be peaceful in Nigeria. God bless Nigeria,” he said.

The protesters who marched within the premises of the ECWA Good News Church in Narayi, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State displayed placards which carried different inscriptions such as; “Government rescue our boys, rescue our girls, rescue our children, rescue the remaining Chibok girls, rescue Leah Sharibu, free Lilian, free Alice, rescue the remaining Chibok girls, among others.