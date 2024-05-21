Prophet Fufeyin donates N5m to support Mr. Ibu’s burial

Philanthropist and founder of Christ Mercy Land Church Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has donated N5 million to support the burial of the late veteran Nollywood actor, John Okoafor popularly called Mr. Ibu.

The donation was made when members of the burial committee visited Fufeyin at his church to seek support.

Fufeyin announced that N2 million of the fund would go directly to Mr. Ibu’s immediate family, while the remaining N3 million would be allocated for the burial expenses.

The cleric who had initially offered the family of the Sound Engineer Precious Ofurum, who died alongside Junior Pope and four others in River Niger, N10 million, added an extra N1 million when they came down to appreciate the man of God

The man of God was also awarded Best of Friend award by the River State Chapter of Nollywood.

The development is also generating reactions on the internet, as an X user @Nwoke_samson says, “This PapaJ is always there to help those grieving and in need. To be honest, this is true love, always him showing love to people. The man dey try abeg.”

Another user, @SisterKelechi_italy, says, “Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin no dey ever fall hand when it comes to showing love. This man is indeed a replacement of TB Joshua. Only Prophet TB Joshua did these things.“