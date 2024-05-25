Property owners decry unfair compensation over demolished properties

Part of the building belonging to the suspected kidnapper, Eze ego, being demolished.

By Godwin Oritse

PROPERTY owners within and around the proposed Coastal road project have decried inadequate compensation payments saying that “What we got as compensation is a far cry from the value of our properties.



Some of the property owners also said that the authorities have also warned them against talking to the Media about payment of compensation as any of such exposition will not get compensated.



The few property owners who got compensation got monies far below the real value of their properties.

Some of them who spoke to the media anonymously said that what they got cannot do the foundation of their properties and that the government will only end up creating more hardship for business owners in that axis.



For instance, a property that was valued at N300million got a paltry sum of N39milliion while another property owner whose property was valued at N10 million got over N30million as compensation.



One of the property owners said: “They know what they are doing, at a point they held discussion with the owners of Landmark, showed them the value they buy kept our own value and refused to show us the value of our properties. Only for to pay whatever they calculated as the value of our properties.



“Corruption has crept into the payment of compensation for property owners on the Coastal road project and we are going to protest.



Commenting on the development, a property owner, Mr. Adii MBA said his property was grossly undervalued adding that he is still studying the situation before he takes the next step.



Mba confirmed the fact that some property owners got more compensation far below the value of their properties.



A property owner, who refused to mention her name said she had to refund N11million for rental and party services adding that a lot of Nigerians working around affected parts of the Coastal highway will definitely loss their jobs.



Already, some of the affected property owners are taking all kinds of medications so as to be able to absorb the shock of the demolition of their properties and disruption of their businesses.



One property owner, it was gathered is suffering a stroke as result of the development.

Effort to reach the Federal Controller or works, Engr (Mrs) Olukorede Kesha for comments was futile as calls to phone number were not answered.



Mrs Ijeoma Ezekwe, owner of Doodles PLay Center said her business is worth N300M and she got less that 15 percent of the value of her property and business when combined

Ijeoma also said with the current development, she has to pay off her workers until she gets a clear picture on where and how to rebuild her business back.



She said: “We complied with the directive since the coastal road is for the benefit of all and never resisited or protested we saved the government time and money. It is a slap to hardworking Nigerian youths who have created employment.”



Another property owner, who also spoke to Newsmen on the condition of anonymity said that his property was valued at N10 million but got a N1.3 million worth of compensation.



The property owner also said he does not know how the government arrived at the amount paid to people whose properties were valued at hundreds of millions and got next to nothing as compensation.