Proper, safe learning spaces, key to educated future – NGO

By Morenike Taire

Chairman, Modesola Bassir Educational Foundation, Mr Dimeji Bassir, has said creating safe, proper and conducive spaces for learning is key to creating the educated workforce of the future.

Bassir told Vanguard, while fielding questions from the press at the Foundation’s first-anniversary parley recently, that the spate of dropouts and insecurity of school children in the last decade in various parts of the country can be arrested by being intentional about creating safe learning spaces without firing a single shot.

He said, “Doing big things is good but pockets of small things replicated all over the country is key to creating the change we want. Build a family, build your street. If everyone does that, we will have built a nation”.

The US-based Foundation has over the past year donated dozens of Apple laptop computers and thousands of textbooks to schools in Oyo state.

In commemoration of its first anniversary, the Foundation sponsored the training of library staff in the area of stamping of books, sorting of books into classes, OPAC (how to use it in general), and training on all processing till it gets to the shelve, at Bassir’s alma mater, Government College, Ibadan. Furthermore, he commended the commitment of other alumni, especially the 65/71 set which partnered MBEF at inception.



MBEF was instituted to continue the good works of the late Mrs Modesola Bassir, an educationist and corporate trainer par excellence who was the first female graduate from her native Okitipupa and Ikaleland.



“My mother was a teacher to everyone around her until she passed away “, Bassir said.