Profit taking wipes N716bn from stocks

stocks

…As index closes 1.35% lower

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The stock market reverted to the negative territory as a result of profit taking by investors, leading to N716 billion loss within the week.

Particularly, sell pressure in Airtel Africa Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, which lost 10.3 percent, 7.4 percent and 10.6 percent respectively, outwighed the buy interest in MTN Communication Nigeria Plc (2.3%), Guaranty Trust Company (GTCo) 8.8% and Transcorp Hotel Plc 5.6 percent , thereby driving the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) lower.

Specifically, the index nosedived by 1.35 percent to 98,233.76 points from 99,587.25 points, while the market capitalization of all the listed equities fell by 1.36 percent to N55.562 trillion from N56.323 trillion in the previous week.

Financial Vanguard’s analysis of the sectoral performance shows that with the exception of the industrial goods sector, which recorded 0.1 percent gain, the other sectors depreciated.

Breakdown shows that the consumer goods sector led the decliners with 1.2 percent, followed by the insurance sector with 1.0 percent decline, while the oil & gas and the banking sector fell by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent respectively.

Trading activity was healthy, as the total traded volume increased by 12.7 percent to 2.287 billion units, while the total traded value rose by 55.2 percent to N50.66 billion.

Further analysis shows that the financial services sector, measured by volume, led the activity chart with 1.428 billion shares valued at N28.850 billion traded in 24,418 deals; thus contributing 65.29 percent and 56.94 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The consumer goods sector followed with 385.661 million shares worth N9.919 billion in 5,826 deals, while the conglomerates sector placed third with a turnover of 133.697 million shares worth N1.715 billion in 3,271 deals.

Meanwhile, investment analysts said that sentiment would remain weak this week in the absence of any catalyst.

They said: “Given the recent trading pattern in the local stock market, we expect the overall market sentiment to remain bearish in the coming week especially with no significant drivers to buoy investors’ interest.

“Nevertheless, we do not rule out the potential for bargain-hunting activities to emerge quietly, particularly for the banks, owing to the opportunities presented by the recent bearish trend.”