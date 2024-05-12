Pro-Fubara lawmakers to screen new commissioner-designate Monday

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara will on Monday screen a new commissioner appointee.

The Speaker of the Assembly announced this in a memo in Port Harcourt signed by the clerk of the house, G.M Gillis- West.

This is coming after a court injection on Friday that barred Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from parading as Speaker and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The Memo is inviting Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to appear before it at its Chambers in the Administration Block of the Government House Port Harcourt, for screening.

The memo read: “The Rivers State House of Assembly hereby invites the following Commissioner nominee for screening and confirmation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council. Dagogo Iboroma.

“The screening is expected to hold at the Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, admin block, Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The nominee is to come along with 10 sets of his curriculum Vitae , photocopies of his credentials and their originals.”