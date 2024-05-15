Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR from next season

Premier League clubs are gearing up for a crucial vote at their upcoming annual general meeting next month, with a proposal on the table to scrap the video assistant referee (VAR) system starting next season.

According to The Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League, advocating for the abolishment of the video assistant referee (VAR) system this summer.

VAR was introduced in the Premier League at the start of the 2019–20 season.

The resolution will trigger a vote when representatives of the 20 clubs assemble for their yearly gathering, in Harrogate on June 6. For the petition to pass, the approval of 14 of 20 clubs is needed.

In a statement, Wolves said: “There is no blame to be placed — we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football — and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

“Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

However, a Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month.

“Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”