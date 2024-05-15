Portable fails to meet bail condition, held in police cell

The Lagos State Police Command says popular street music star Habeeb Okikiola, popularly a.k.a. Portable, will remain in detention pending when he’s able to produce a reliable surety before he can be granted bail.

This was made known by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

“He has presented no reliable surety yet, so he (Portable) is still with us,” Hundeyin said.

Portable was earlier arrested for allegedly refusing to pay the N14 million debt he incurred when he bought a G-Wagon from a car dealer in Lagos.

However, a signed letter of undertaking by Portable has surfaced online, indicating that he is still in debt for N14 million of the N27 million G-Wagon. Furthermore, voice recordings of the auto dealer contacting Portable were made public on the Internet.

The dealer asked Portable to return the vehicle or pay the outstanding payment, but Portable refused, citing defects with the vehicle.

According to the agreement, the dealer purportedly has the authority to reclaim the car without paying Portable a fee if Portable doesn’t follow through.

Before his arrest by the police, a video of the singer trying to escape arrest went viral on social media, where he was spotted scaling a fence to evade the policemen.

He was later manhandled by the policemen and carried to the police vehicle, which summarily conveyed him to the station, where he remained after failing to meet the bail conditions.