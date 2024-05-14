Popular musician, Orobosa Phil receives award

By Rita Okoye

Popular philanthropist, singer and entrepreneur, Uwagboe Orobosa has bagged a prestigious from the Pauline Long Awards.

This award was given at Dr. Pauline Long Awards in the UK Parliament, London.

Orobosa known professionally as Orobosa Phil is also a songwriter, music producer, sensational guitarist and a Realtor @PWAN Real Estate Company. He was on Thursday 9th May 2024 honoured with the prestigious award for “An Excellent Community Champion Impacting Lives Positively.”

Orobosa Phil who his music genres are: afropop, RnB and a blend of African traditional tunes. His music inspiration is usually taken from the tune of his guitar. He is a man with intense drive and an unwavering passion for success and growth. His journey through life has derived a dedication which has wielded a firsthand expertise in music entertainment and real estate.

Among the many dignataries at the event were; the Mayor of Royal Borough of Greenwich, Dominic Mbang, HRM international filmmaker, Florence Okonkwo, Mayor of the London Borough of Lambert (2022 – 2023) Cllr Pauline George, HRM Mamaga Aduwodzi Fianor II, HRM Eze Edwin Madu(GCUK) and HRH Ugoeze Xtiana M. Madu.