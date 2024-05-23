Police parade suspect with eight guns, 33 live cartridges in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police command on Wednesday paraded one Olatunji Damilola, 22, over alleged possession of guns and armed robbery.

The suspect, popularly called “Damoshe”, and his team were engaged in a brawl on May 18, at Balogun Agori area of the state capital, where one person was killed.

While parading the suspect, the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola said a special police team trailer the suspect before he was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect took the police team to their amoury were four pump action guns, three cut to size barrel gun, one locally made pistol, one jack knife, ten cutlasses and thirty three live cartridges of ammunition were recovered.

“Meanwhile, efforts are on to apprehend other suspect(s) in connection with the case as the suspect will be charge to court after the investigation”, she said.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Abba urges members of the public to always give information to the police with a view to curbing crime in the state.