Police nab man for kidnapping, killing 6-yr-old cousin in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—The Police in Kaduna State have arrested a man, who kidnapped his six-year-old cousin, used a razor to kill her and dumped the body in a well because she recognised him in Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the spokesperson of the state Police Command, Mansir Hassan, “On February 12, 2024, about 1 a.m., Mr. Saidu Dahiru, father of the victim, a resident of Angwan Juma’a, Zaria, reported to the Zaria City police station that his daughter, Aisha Saidu, a six-year-old female, went missing on her way to Islamiyya school.”

According to Dahiru, Aisha was allegedly abducted by her cousin’s brother, Abdulazeez Idris, also residing in Angwan Juma’a, Zaria.

Following her disappearance, Mr. Dahiru received a phone call from an unknown individual, later identified as the perpetrator, demanding a ransom of N8 million for her safe return.

The case was transferred to the Anti Kidnapping Unit of SCID Kaduna, where they traced and arrested the perpetrator, identified as Abdulazeez Idris, in Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect confessed to the heinous crime, admitting to slaying the innocent child by slashing her neck with a razor blade on the account that she recognised him and then went on to dispose of her lifeless body in a well.

“The Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, assures members of the public that the case is going to be diligently investigated to ensure that justice is served for Aisha Saidu and her grieving family. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.”