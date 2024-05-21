Police intensify probe of Edo communities clash

The Edo State Police Command has intensified efforts to unravel the mystery behind the tension between the Oke-Oroma, Obagie N Evbosa, and Amagba communities in Edo State, which has continued to cause displacement, loss of lives, and property destruction.

These clashes have greatly harmed the local economy and development in these areas.

Recently, community and youth leaders from the three communities were questioned by the police as investigations into the matter continue to gather momentum.

Recall that on March 26, 2024, Amagba community experienced a violent attack by neighboring communities attempting to forcibly take over their lands.

Incidents of property destruction, injuries, and fatalities were reported. These events have been brought to the attention of security agencies, which are now conducting investigations to address the situation and prevent further violence.

Results of the ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of some individuals and members of violent cult groups responsible for terrorizing neighboring communities.

Eyewitnesses reports indicate that they had petitioned the police a year ago about threats from neighboring communities, seeking help to protect their lives and properties.