Police hands over 4-year-old baby used wrongly by father in viral video to Edo govt

Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the disturbing incident involving the viral dissemination of inappropriate pictures depicting a 4-year-old girl under the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig, the Edo State Police Command has taken swift action to address the matter by rescuing the child and handing her over to the State government.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi made this known on Tuesday night in Abuja.

He said, “On Sunday, May 12, 2024, public outrage erupted as a result of these images, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of Musa Suleiman, a 27-year-old resident of Edo State, believed to be linked to the incident.

“The preliminary investigation further revealed that Musa Suleiman is the father of the young child known as Sarah.

“In response to the urgent need for protection and care of the child involved, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, oversaw a handover on May 13, 2024, at approximately 3pm in his office at the State Headquarters in Benin City.

“Baby Sarah was entrusted into the custody of the Hon Commissioner of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for Edo State, Hon. Christabel Elawu, for specialized care.

“Meanwhile, Musa Suleiman remains under discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department to ascertain the full extent of his involvement in this distressing situation.

“The handover ceremony was attended by the Command’s management team, officials from the Edo State Gender-Based Violence department, alongside members of the Edo State Coalition of Civil Society.

“While we appreciate the continued support and cooperation of the public in addressing such critical issues, we urge Nigerians to always say something when they see something.”