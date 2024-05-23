Police arrest Enugu masquerade for physically assaulting female nurse

File image.

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a masquerade (popularly called Oriokpa) seen physically assaulting a female nurse (name withheld) at Ugwuoye Junction in Nsukka metropolis.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that police operatives serving in the Nsukka Sector of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, on May 12, around 3.45 p.m., intercepted and arrested a masquerade.

He said that the masquerader was later identified as Ugwuoke Ebube, 22, resident of Enugu – Nsukka Road.

According to Ndukwe, an investigation into the case suggests that the suspect was part of a group of masqueraders that also assaulted another female nurse on a motorcycle, as captured in a viral video in April.

“He was arraigned in the Nsukka Magistrate Court of Enugu State, Nigeria, but was granted bail by the court.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has condemned the act of assault.

“The commissioner warned those intending to hide under the guise of cultural celebration to commit such a criminal act of assault against fellow citizens to desist forthwith,” the spokesman said.

Ndukwe quoted the Commissioner as saying that the Command will henceforth not hesitate to bring anyone found wanting to book, just as in the case at hand.