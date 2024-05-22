Police arrest eight notorious robbery suspects, others in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Police Operatives, has arrested notorious robbery suspects who have been terrorizing the Areas of Barnawa, Sabon tasha and Karji of Kaduna metropolitan area, and a cybercriminal who specialized in unlocking phones and alteration of IMEI numbers.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said on May 9, 2024, at about 3:00hrs, a surveillance patrol team from the Unguwan Rimi Division intercepted three suspects: Khalid Lawal, Abdulhamid Zubairu, and Musa Yusuf, along the Yakowa Express Way.” The suspects, who were returning from a robbery operation, confessed to their crimes upon apprehension. The case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.”

He explained that subsequent investigations revealed that the suspects, armed with guns, knives, and machetes, conspired with other criminals, who were later traced and arrested “They are, Aminu Aliyu (aka Bosho), Idris Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Abubakar Lawal (aka Dan Master), and Alhassan Musa. They targeted several hotels within the metropolis, including Abello, Geometry, Harmony, and Apple Gate Hotel. They attacked the lodgers and staff, robbing them of valuable items such as two motor vehicles (Peugeot 206 and 307), mobile phones, and computers.”

“In one particularly violent incident, the gang severed the right hand of a victim. The mobile phones and Computers have been successfully recovered but the two cars are yet to be found.”

“Efforts by the police also led to the arrest of suspects who were purchasing the stolen phones. The receivers include Abubakar Yahaya, Abdullahi Abubakar, Muhammad Yusuf, and Muhammad Abdulkadir Dada who in particular specialized in unlocking phones and altering their IMEI numbers to render them untraceable.”

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The Commissioner of Police Ali Audu Dabigi psc, commends the diligent efforts of the officers involved in these successful operations and assures the public that all suspects will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.”