Police arrest 428 criminals in Lagos’ black spots

Police

THE Lagos Police Command, yesterday, disclosed that its operatives have arrested no fewer than 428 suspected criminals in various black spots in the state, within a week.

The command’s Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said officers raided the black spots around 11.15am daily.

He said suspects were arrested in Fagba, Orile, Mile-2, Oshodi, Dopemu, Alausa, and Ijora Badia areas.

Hundeyin said the operations were carried out by area commands, divisions, and tactical teams, including officers of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

He added that after the multiple arrests, those who were innocent were released, while the culpable ones will be charged in court.

Last month, the police in Lagos said it arrested 1,802 suspects during raids on different black spots, in two weeks.