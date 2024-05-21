Podcasting is next digital goldmine for African businesses – Ubong Matthew

By Esther Onyegbula

Seasoned project manager and podcaster, Ubong Matthew has declared podcasting as the next digital goldmine for businesses in Africa.

During a recent leadership and stress management conversation in Lagos, Matthew stated that podcasting has emerged as a formidable platform for African content creators and entrepreneurs to improve brand visibility and loyalty while increasing market share.

He emphasized the significance of podcasting for modern businesses, saying, “If I could change one thing in my life, it would be my comfort with facing the camera during conversations.

“Today, every business and brand should leverage podcasts as a straightforward way to build credibility and trust for more visibility and business representation.”

Ubong Matthew, who runs the influential “An hour with a manager” podcast, disclosed that aspiring podcasters and digital entrepreneurs are in for a treat as the popular podcast would hold a live webinar themed, “From Beginner To PRO: Launch and Grow Your Podcast in 30 Days.”

The seasoned project management expert has significantly contributed to the podcasting scene with his popular series, “An Hour with A Manager.”

His experience includes launching and managing over 15 digital products across Africa, as well as working with e-commerce powerhouses such as Jumia and Konga.

He will share insights gained from his journey, emphasizing critical strategies for anyone looking to start or grow a podcast.

According to him, the free workshop will provide participants with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive podcasting industry.

The workshop will cover several critical areas for podcasting success. Participants will receive step-by-step guidance on starting their podcast, from conceptualisation to execution.

Ubong Mathew will also introduce essential tools and platforms that can enhance podcast production and distribution, ensuring that even beginners can achieve professional-quality results quickly.

One of the highlights of the webinar is the promise of rapid progression. Ubong Mathew will outline strategies to help participants transition from novice to professional podcasters in under 30 days. This accelerated approach is intended to provide attendees with the confidence and skills necessary to stand out in the crowded podcasting landscape.

In addition to the comprehensive learning experience, the workshop offers added incentives. By registering for the event and participating in the referral programme, attendees have the chance to win exclusive access to a podcast sound editing template. This valuable resource can streamline the editing process, making it easier for new podcasters to produce polished episodes.

The workshop’s interactive and conversational style ensures that participants from all backgrounds will find the content accessible and engaging. Whether you’re an aspiring podcaster, a content creator, or someone interested in using podcasting to enhance personal or brand growth, this workshop is tailored to meet your needs.

“An Hour with A Manager” podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and more. This accessibility makes it easy for listeners to engage with the content and stay updated with the latest episodes. The podcast’s mission is to educate its listeners on effective management practices, cutting-edge administrative tools, and strategies for success in business and life.