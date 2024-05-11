Plateau: Media practitioners trained on conflict-sensitive reportage

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The capacity of media practitioners in Plateau State has been strengthened to enable them to adopt a conflict-sensitive approach in their reportage.

The media practitioners who are members of the Plateau Peace Media Network were also charged to understand the context and dynamics of conflicts in the State and put them in perspective that would ensure mitigation rather than escalate the situations.

The one-day training organized by Mercy Corps under its Peace Action for Rapid, Transformative Nigerian Early Response (PARTNER) project, with the support of USAID, also exposed the participants to some of the tools that could be used to analyze conflicts.

Taking the participants through some segments of the training, Danjuma Dawop, the Chief of Party for PARTNER, solicited effective collaborations among diverse stakeholders in building peace in communities in the State.

Dawop explained that the training seeks to “help media practitioners incorporate conflict sensitivity guidance into their reporting; apply Do No Harm, DNH analysis to support their understanding and reporting of conflict issues; utilize the DNH and Risk framework as a tool to analyze the impact of their reporting on the conflict situation in their areas of operations.”

He added that the training was also to “Build the capacity of media practitioner so that they can cascade down the training to their colleagues in the office so they could work together for peace and development in Plateau State.”

Also, Chrysanthus Lapang, the Early Warning and Early Response, EWER Technical Manager for the PARTNER project, explained the tools for conflict management and urged media practitioners to dig beyond the surface to understand the dynamics of conflicts and use their platforms to deescalate tensions and shape citizens’ opinion towards peace and peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, the organization also held a day meeting to integrate its Community Initiatives to Promote Peace, CIPP, and PARTNER EWER structures.

Participants in the meeting were trained on how to use a newly developed EWER software to send early warning information to an EWER Situation Room domiciled in the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution in Abuja.

The meeting provided an opportunity for participants to discuss the EWER structures established by CIPP and PARTNER programmes, identify mechanisms for the integration of these structures, and create an action plan for the development of a joint community to federal level collaboration and coordination of the EWER mechanisms.

Participants at the meeting included Jos-based CSOs, peace media journalists, and others and there was co-facilitation by Mercy Corps, Mobitech Limited, Plateau Peace Building Agency, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Abuja, and West Africa Network for Peacebuilding.