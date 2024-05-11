Plateau, FCT, Borno chart course for disability rights, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Five Civil Society Organizations, CSOs from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Plateau, and Borno States have converged in Jos, the Plateau State capital to chart a course for improved awareness creation on disability rights, inclusion, gender-based violence, and psychosocial support for the vulnerable.

The CSOs including the Centre for Gospel Health and Development, CeGHaD, Heart of Hope International Ministry, Justice Development and Peace Commission, JDPC and Learning Through Skills Acquisition Initiative, LETSAI with the support from the Christian Blind Mission, CBM at the three days workshop developed Information, Education and Communication, IEC materials to drive the process.

Speaking at the event which had 37 persons in attendance including people living with disabilities, the CBM’s Programme Officer, Community Based Inclusive Development, Innocent Alobu said the IEC materials are targeting various stakeholders and will be disseminated through advocacy visits and awareness activities, enhancing project visibility and impact.

He stated, “The project objective is aimed at improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups through facilitation of community-based inclusive programme in Nigeria.

“Strengthen inclusive care in communities, promote the well-being of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups through improved access to affordable right-based and sustainable basic packages of sexual and reproductive health and livelihood services in the FCT, Plateau, and Borno States.”

In a goodwill message, the Acting Chairperson of the Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Olivia Dazyam commended the initiative saying it resonates with the mandate of the Commission which is responsible for projecting and protecting the rights of everyone, particularly women, children, and vulnerable people.

She highlighted the importance of awareness creation and sensitization through IEC materials to address the issues of a culture of silence, impunity, ignorance, and other factors impeding the fight against SGBV.

Also, the Chairman of Plateau State Disability Rights Commission, Lengnen Jurman, urged bold action in handling cases that violate people’s rights, emphasizing the need for political will from the government to address longstanding issues.

The Gwom Turu (Turu Community Leader), Da Ezekiel James called for attitudinal change towards inclusivity to ensure justice and participation by all members of communities.

However, presentations from the representatives of the four implementing partners showed they have engaged in successful advocacy, training, and empowerment initiatives, exemplified by the CBM’s Bold Actions to Strengthen Inclusive Care in Communities, BASICC project’s progress in disability inclusion, gender-based violence awareness, and economic empowerment across targeted communities.

Meanwhile, the participants were taken through IEC material development guidelines, identifying the key messages, reviewing existing IEC materials, identifying the target audience, identifying the types of IEC materials to use, and identifying dissemination channels, among others.