Plateau clamps down on illegal private tertiary institutions

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State government has commenced the clamp down on private tertiary institutions in the State that are not duly registered with the State Government and are not operating in line with State policies; Laws and guidelines of the Regulatory Bodies.

The State Commissioner for Higher Education, Mrs. Kachollom Gang disclosed this during the last phase of the Ministerial Press Briefing organized by the State Ministry of Information and Communication to enable the State MDAs to interface with journalists and present their scorecards in the last year.

While highlighting the efforts geared towards repositioning tertiary education in the State, she stressed that there has been a “reduction of 50% tuition fee to Plateau State indigenes in the State-owned tertiary institutions as a palliative to reduce the effect of the economic hardship caused by the oil subsidy removal.

“Course programmes have recently been accredited in the Plateau State University, Bokkos, College of Health Technology, Pankshin, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Vom, College of Agriculture, Garkawa, College of Education, Gindiri, Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi and 300% upward Review of Scholarship for Plateau State Students studying in Higher Institutions in Nigeria.”

Gang called for the urgent perimeter fencing of all the tertiary institutions in the State to mitigate some of the security challenges and boundary conflicts with host communities of the institutions and asked for the timely release of approved budgetary provisions to the Ministry to enable it to function effectively.

The State Commissioners for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms; Agriculture and Rural Development, Samson Bugama; Housing and Urban Development, Joshua Laven; Budget and Economic Planning, Chrysanthus Dawam; and Finance, Grace Dongkum also presented their scorecards.

Laven noted that his Ministry has rehabilitated township roads and property and secured 50 hectares of land for new town development through a PPP with Family Homes Funds.

Dongkum added, “The State’s payroll system has been sanitized following the screening exercise that was carried out on all the workforce and pensioners. This has resulted in saving the State’s total wage bill by over N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million) only.”