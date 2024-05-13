Picketing: DisCos exploiting electricity users in Nigeria – labour unions lament

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have accused Distribution Companies (DisCOs) of exploiting electricity users in Nigeria with their tariffs and high bills.

The labour unions stated this in Enugu on Monday during a protest at the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) office over the Band A tariff hike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that labour leaders had over the weekend directed its members nationwide to picket Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) and Distribution Companies in their states until they reverse Band A tariff.

Union members, who protested and chatted solidarity songs at the EEDC office carried placards that read, “NERC and EEDC, Stop Electricity Tariff now”, “NERC Stop Banding electricity for Nigerians” and say “No to Hike in Electricity Tariff”.

Speaking during the protest, the State Chairman, TUC, Comrade Ben Asogwa, noted that many Nigerians were forced to pay for what they did not use through estimated bills by DISCOs.

Asogwa said that tariff increase was never solution to Nigeria ‘s problem stressing that Nigerians were currently faced with challenges of fuel subsidy removal and high cost of living.

He advised NERC and Enugu EEDC to stop the exploitation and reverse to status quo.

“In a country where there is a price regulations and government agency will increase tariff to over 240 per cent.We have not seen such even when things add money, it is done geometrically.

“Tariff increase is not a benefit to Nigerians and we want NERC and EEDC to reverse to status quo.

“EEDC says it invested money into the system but are not making profit. Anybody that is not making profit in business, should leave and let other organisation come,” he advised.

On his part, the State Chairman NLC, Comrade Fabian Nwigbo, said the labour was no longer comfortable with the hike in electricity tariff.

According to him, picketing of NERC and DisCo offices will continue nationwide until further notice.

He said, “We have come to register our grievances and we are coming back tomorrow; this place is going to be under lock and key until you remove all the bands.

“Nigerians are facing a lot of challenges already and now electricity tariff has been hiked to an unbearable price of N222 per unit.

“We are not going to tolerate bands in Nigeria or allow it in our country. Whether it is bands A or B, C or Z, we will not tolerate it.

“They said they are not working today because of Monday’s sit-at-home but by tomorrow, they will not work here until they remove the bands,” Nwigbo said.

NAN reports that the no official of the EEDC received the protesters as the head office on Okpara Avenue was under lock and key apparently because of the Monday Sit at Home in the state.