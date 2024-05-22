By Mariam Eko

The Managing Director, Platform Petroleum Limited, Mr John Anim, has applauded the positive impact of the Petroleum Industry Act on Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, pointing out that the law significantly improved the investment landscape since its enactment in 2021.

Speaking at a panel session of the “Invest in Africa Energy 2024” conference held in Paris, France, Anim said that one of the major constraints in the Niger Delta was security challenges, which has seen substantial improvement.

He attributed past security issues to the exclusion of host communities from the benefits of oil and gas activities, adding that the Act focuses on including these communities as major stakeholders.

This, he added, has effectively transformed the landscape by making host communities major stakeholders through the Host Community Development Trust.

Anim stated: “We have observed a remarkable shift in community relations. Three different communities that previously resisted our operations are now inviting us to explore oil and gas opportunities. This change is driven by the positive outcomes seen in other communities where the Host Community Development Trust has been implemented. The inclusion of host communities has ensured that environmental impacts are minimized, and the resources are shared more equitably”.