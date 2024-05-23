Photos: Vanguard 2024 Economic Discourse

Public and private sector executives are currently gathered to brainstorm on the economic reforms undertaken by the current Federal Government at the 2024 edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse.

The gathering of leaders, a few days before the first anniversary of the current regime and the commencement of the reforms, is currently taking place at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The public sector team would be headed by the office of the Vice President which also leads the National Economic Council as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Budget Office of the Federation. Other public sector figures expected to speak at the event includes the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammed Bago.

The private sector team would be headed by the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, with the President of the Chamber, Dele Oye, as the Guest Speaker.

Other private sector leaders expected at the event include Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, as well as Mr Bismarck Rewane, MD/CEO, Financial Derivatives Co. Limited who have been slated to be on the panel of discussants.

Also on the panel is the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

