Photos: Two die in Lagos fuel tanker fire

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Efe Onodjae

Tragedy struck Friday night, when a 33,000 litres petrol-laden tanker went up in flames, burning two persons to death. The fire incident occurred at the Ijesha end of the Cele Link Bridge, Surulere, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Jide Alabi, the incident happened at about 11.12 p.m., on Friday.

He said the tanker driver suddenly lost control while navigating the roundabout to ascend the bridge.

As a result, the product spilled and ignited into a big ball of fire, engulfing the surrounding area.

Also, a staff of the Lagos Ministry of Transport, Ojueko Sharon, confirmed to the fire incident. She told Vanguard that the tanker toppled over.

The prompt action of the Isolo and Bolade Fire Stations of the Lagos State Rescue and Service, prevented further escalation.

We responded on time — Fire Service

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the agency responded on time to the distress call and subsequently put out the fire.

“Regrettably, two male individuals were discovered deceased. Their bodies were tragically burnt beyond recognition. They were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, overseeing the necessary procedures.

“Efforts are currently underway to clear the wreckage of the vehicles involved from the roadway, facilitating unhindered traffic flow and enabling thorough investigative procedures,” Adeseye stated.

