Photos: Toyin Abraham, RMD, Toke Makinwa, others storm AMVCA red carpet in style

By Efosa Taiwo

Nollywood stars, Toke Makinwa, Toyin Abraham and Richard Mofe-Damijo among others on Saturday graced the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) red carpet, commanding attention with their stunning attires,

The 10th Edition of the award brought out the glamorous looks of celebrities as they walked the Red Carpet with beautiful looks and elegant designs.

Nollywood stars made a dazzling entrance at the red carpet of the AMVCA, with actresses adorned in chic and bold ensembles, while their male counterparts exuded sophistication in a mix of traditional and contemporary attire.

See photos:

Toyin Abraham

Stan Nze

Adunni Ade

Toke Makinwa

Tacha

Yvonne Jegede

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Osas Ighodaro

Uche Montanna

Timini Egbuson

Vanguard News