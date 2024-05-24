Photos: Stage set as Sanusi receives appointment letter today

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, is set to receive his appointment letter today as the stage for the event gets set.

The event is slated to hold at the state government house.

Recall Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State approved the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday, after assenting the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Bill, 2024 passed by the House of Assembly.

Yusuf also gave the five former emirs 48 hours to vacate all official residences and hand over former emirate properties to the Commissioner of Local Governments.

Vanguard News