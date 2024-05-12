Photos: Prince Harry, Meghan visit Sanwo-Olu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the Lagos House Marina, on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

The couple were received by Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and others at the State House, Marina.

This Visit is mainly to promote the Invictus Games, founded in 2014 by Prince Harry.

The Invictus Games is aimed at helping currently serving members of the Military as well as veterans in overcoming their physical or mental health illness or injury, which eventually helps them develop a sense of belonging and increased self-esteem.

The British Royal couple arrived in Lagos on Sunday in what is the last lap of their three-day visit to Nigeria.

The couple, who have been in the country since Friday, have earlier attended several events in Abuja and Kaduna.

Addressing the press while welcoming the couple at the State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu hailed Prince Harry and Meghan for the work they are doing with Nigeria’s military men, especially on issues around mental health.