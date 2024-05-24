Photos: Ogbeiche, Sanda receive Vanguard Businessman, Energy Icon Awards

Founder and Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Gabriel Ogbeiche (OON); Dr. Tinuade Sanda have received the Vanguard Businessman and Energy Icon of the Year awards.

Similarly, Tantita Security Services bagged Vanguard’s Crude Oil Infrastructure Security Award 2023. Also, Habeeb Okunola received the Vanguard Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Ada Chukwudozie also won the Industrialist of the Year Award.

Dr. Ogbechie hails from Idumuje Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. He is a graduate of Production Engineering from the University of Benin, Nigeria, and holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Technology Management from Novena University, Nigeria.

He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School’s 57th Owner President Management Programme and a pioneer member of the Lagos Business School Owner Management Programme.

Marking its 12th edition, the Vanguard Personality Awards is a platform that recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to national development.

The event honours men and women who have distinguished themselves through their exceptional efforts in various fields.

Past recipients of the Vanguard Awards include former and serving presidents, governors, captains of industry, elder statesmen, businessmen, expatriates, and ordinary Nigerians who have positively impacted humanity.