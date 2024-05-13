Photos: Labour unions picket NERC offices in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, others over tariff hike

Members of organised labour have picketed the offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) nationwide.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) are protesting the increase in electricity tariff.

The unionists, on Monday, arrived at the NERC office located at Novel House in Ikeja, Lagos, around 9:40am.

The NLC chairperson in Lagos, Funmi Sessi, while addressing workers at the complex, asked them to vacate their offices.

Sessi said the unions do not understand the regulatory functions of NERC amid the epileptic power supply in the country.

In Abuja, the unions besieged the NERC office located in the Central Business District.

Similarly, Labour has also shut NERC offices in Jos, Akwa Ibom, Benin, Kaduna and in other capital cities across the country.

Lagos

Abuja

Ogun

Oyo State