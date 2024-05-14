Photos: Fuji Star, Pasuma attends daughter’s graduation in US

Fuji musician Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma attended the convocation ceremony of his daughter Aliyah Mofiyinfoluwa Odetola, in an institution in the United States.

The singer, via his official Instagram on Saturday, shared a video from the ceremony expressing gratitude to God.

He wrote, “Haliamdulilahi Robin Al’amin, my daughter, Aliyah Mofiyinfoluwa Odetola, just graduated at University of Illinois Urbana Champagne Chicago with honours. Modupe Olohun Oba, anu nimori gba, kii shagbara.”

Aliyah earned her Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the School of Integrative Biology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In addition to being a member of the class of 2024, she was honored with an Academic Achievement Programme award. The ceremony was held at the Tryon Festival Theatre within the Krannert Centre for the Performing Arts.