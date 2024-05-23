Photos: 20 escape death as truck, commercial bus, van collide in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Thursday, when over 20 passengers narrowly escaped death in multiple auto crashes at Kara Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred inward Arepo, Lagos-Ogun boundary.

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred at about 8.45 a.m. It led to a chaotic gridlock, leaving motorists stranded.

At press time, emergency responders were on the ground to ensure the removal of the vehicles impeding the free flow of traffic.

The responders include the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA; Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA; Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA; men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service; Police, among others.

The accident involved a 40-foot containerised truck, a luxury bus with number plates KPP921ZW, belonging to Sopuru Chukwu Motors, a Hiace bus, and a van used for commercial purposes.

The incident shut down about 99 percent of the road, thereby causing gridlock.

Meanwhile, the traffic officers are currently controlling traffic, pending the arrival of recovery vehicles.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, attributed the accident to overspeeding and recklessness.

Oke-Osanyitolu confirmed that the 20 casualties, yet to be identified, were transported to nearby hospitals.

The ones with minor injuries were being treated on-site.

