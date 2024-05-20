Peter Obi donates N10m to nursing school in Anambra

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi has donated the sum N10 million to College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi Nnuku in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

Obi handed the cheque to Most Rev. Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Awka, the ownerof the institution.

Obi said nurses were crucial to the nation’s health sector given the enormity and importance of their work .

He added that nurses they deserved all the attention they could get.

“Institutions like this should be get budgetary allocation because of the great work you are doing, trying to train these nurses who are always there with the patient.

“We can not talk about healthcare ,which is a very important to national development ,without talking about healthcare workers.

“I have heard what the Head of Nursing Department in the school has said, I want to assure you that we will come back.

“Training these people is helping to protect our future.if we do not train them today, they will become a threat to us,” he said.

Responding Ezeokafor thanked Obi for the gesture to the institution and the church.

He said Peter had supported the institution before he became governor and when he was governor ,and that he had continued to do so as a private citizen.

Ezeakagor assured that the money would be applied judiciously for the benefit of humanity, while hoping that more support would come the way of the school.