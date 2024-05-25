Peter Obi and I will defeat APC any day — Datti Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that his party will defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in any election.

Datti stated that he was confident in the abilities of his principal, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Datti said these during an appearance on Arise TV on Friday. He added that he was not scared of going against the ruling party, the APC in future elections.

According to Datti, “APC and PDP did not have 60 per cent of the Labour Party’s votes in the FCT that they are ruling.

“So, I’m never scared because if we are in a democracy, it’s the people’s power that we will use. And we’re using it. Not the armoured tanks of the Nigerian Army that belong to the Nigerian people, and not the barrels of the gun or the teargas that the Nigerian people are afraid of.

“Any day, if there’s an election again, if they come out, we will defeat them. It’s left for them to go and twist the constitution again, change the meaning of English, and declare by 4 a.m.”

‘We won 2023 election’

Datti also said that, in retrospect, the Labour Party won the 2023 general elections.

He said: “In fact, we hold our heads high. Where are the campaign promises of the APC, or the ongoing government? What have they achieved?

“The iRev was switched off. They returned the results manually. And then the Constitution was twisted, and the meaning of the English language was changed.

“We won the 2023 election. I will never stop saying it. Now the Labour Party, as of today, is in a better state than the CPC was in 2013/2014 leading up to the 2015 election. Far better than it was.

“Continue to look at the failures. The worsening insecurity, declining economy, and aggravated corruption that is now going on.

“Add that to when Nigerians will now wake up to the realisation that beyond 2027, there’s probably a grand scheme to dismember Nigeria into six autonomous zones.

“Because there’s no way to explain the failure, and because the only way is to carry those failures and run away.”