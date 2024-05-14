People Talk: On sale of new Naira notes at Nigerian partie

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Spraying mint Naira notes at Nigerian parties has become a common practice. However, recent arrests by the EFCC of notable celebrities engaging in this activity n has stirred considerable debate. While mint notes are often scarce within banking halls, they are frequently obtained from hawkers at social gatherings, who capitalize on their availability for profit. Today on People Talk, we explore Nigerians’ viewpoints on the presence of money changers at parties