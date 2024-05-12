‘People died from London knife crimes, stop de-marketing Nigeria’ – Omokri blasts Prince Harry

Britain’s Prince Harry (2nd left), Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan (left), Duchess of Sussex, look at people dancing as they arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja on May 10, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. Photo: Kola SULAIMON / AFP.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has blasted the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry over reports of ‘unsafe territory’ in Nigeria.

Omokri condemned the reports in a statement via his X handle.

Recall that Prince Harry visited a military hospital in Kaduna State recently.

During his visit to the hospital, Prince Harry promised to support wounded soldiers.

But some foreign reports said Prince left his wife, Meghan Markle in Abuja while traveling to an “unsafe territory.”

Reacting the report of the Duke’s trip to Nigeria Omokri said Harry should not have visited if he knew Nigeria was “unsafe.”

He accused Harry of de-marketing Nigeria, hence should return to England.

Omokri stated, “All this does is make Prince Harry look like a hero at Nigeria’s expense. If the Duke of Sussex felt that Nigeria was ‘unsafe’, why did he visit?

“He was not invited. He invited himself and his wife, and they inserted themselves into Nigeria. Now, their PR people are painting Harry as a hero who visited an unsafe country.

“More people have died from knife crimes in London than there have been murders in Abuja. Please fact-check me: Last year, 244 people were killed in knife crimes in England.

“England has become the knife crime capital of the West. If anywhere should be considered unsafe, why should it be Nigeria and not the United Kingdom?

“Just last week, Daniel Anjorin, a 14-year-old boy of Nigerian descent, was killed in London in a knife crime incident.

“How many Britons have been killed in Nigeria this decade? To my best knowledge, none!

“Prince Harry should go and save England from knife crimes rather than de-market Nigeria as an unsafe country.”







