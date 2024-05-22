PDP’s youngest presidential aspirant quits party

The youngest People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the lead-up to the 2023 general elections, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams, has dumped the party.

In his registration letter addressed to the Chairman of Chokoneze/Akpodim/Ife Ward of the PDP in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Ugochukwu, who entered the race for the PDP ticket at the age of 38, cited inconsistencies within the party’s recent affairs and its failure to uphold the founding principles of “power to the people.”

He noted that the party has failed to uphold the democratic process in its recent dealings and has repeatedly disregarded the guidelines and constitution of the party. This, he emphasized, has allowed certain individuals to wield more power than the party’s constitution and its entire structure. In his words, echoing Matthew 5:13 in the Holy Bible, he expressed that the PDP “has lost its taste.”

Ugochukwu further stressed that, as the youngest presidential aspirant of the PDP in the last presidential primary, these developments are in direct conflict with his political philosophy and expectations, thereby leaving him constrained by a huge moral burden to resign his membership of the party.

He, however, stated that he still values the close working relationships he had developed with several individuals in the party during the period of his membership but has decided to leave the party after profound reflection and consultation with his close associates and supporters, which left him with the conviction that the step he has taken is the right one for his political future.

Ugochukwu, however, did not reveal his next line of action.