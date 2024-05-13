PDP celebrates as Adeleke gets ‘Asiwaju’ title

Gov Adeleke

… says he has demonstrated exceptional leadership capacity

John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has facilitated with the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on his birthday and conferment of the culturally symbolic title and office of Asiwaju of Edeland all in one day.

The party described the governor as a torchbearer with exceptional capacity for leadership.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, on behalf of the party, in Abuja, on Monday hailed the governor for giving a good account of his stewardship.

Ologunagba said, “Governor Adeleke is a pleasant, generous and accommodating personality; a visionary administrator and compassionate leader who continues to demonstrate that the essence of leadership is in ensuring the happiness and wellbeing of the people at all times.

“Over the years, as a private businessman, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now democratically elected Governor of Osun State, Governor Adeleke remains steadfast in applying his resources, intellect, skills and connection in serving the interest of the masses and propagating the unity, stability and development of Osun State and the Nation.

“Our Party is proud of Governor Adeleke’s massive delivery of life-enhancing infrastructural, citizens empowerment and human capital projects in all critical sectors including power, healthcare, education, road construction, water resources, agriculture and food production among others in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.

“The PDP appreciates Governor Adeleke’s efforts alongside other leaders of our great Party in ensuring the growth and success of the PDP at the National, Zonal and State levels

“The PDP rejoices with Governor Adeleke on his birthday and conferment as the Asiwaju of Edeland and prays to God to bless him with many more years of celebration and good health to the glory of His name.”