PDP begins fresh membership registration, reassessment campaign in A’ Ibom

…Targets at least 6.9million members

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has commenced fresh membership registration as well as reassessment campaign of old members across the 31 Local Government area of the state.

The party in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Borono Bassey and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, explained that the exercise which was in line with the directive of the National Headquarters would end on Friday May 31st, 2024.

According to the statement the party noted that it targets at least 6.9m Akwa Ibom people as members during the exercise which was flagged-off by the party chairman Hon. Aniekan Akpan at the party Secretariat, in Uyo.

The statement reads in part “In keeping with the strategic desire to get at least 6.9m Akwa Ibom people as members, the PDP in the State has commenced a fresh membership registration and reassessment campaign.

“Every week, thousands of Akwa Ibom people continue to reach out to members of our party across the different strata, expressing their genuine desire to register as bona fide members of the PDP.

“Also, everyday, we have people who turn 18 and want to belong to our party which is the most preferred Political Party by Akwa Ibomites.

“Therefore this membership registration and reassessment exercise, apart from being a directive of the National Headquarters of our Party that States should organise and float, a Periodic membership reassessment exercise is also our own way of opening our doors to new members, while also reassessing and updating the membership status of our old members.

“This phase of membership registration and reassessment which is targeted at both new and old members is billed to commence from Thursday, May 16, 2024 and end on Friday, May 31, 2024”.

The statement also noted that the party had already distributed Membership Registers and Cards to all Ward Chairmen in the 369 Wards in the state, directing that they should register new members and reassess and update the membership status of old members at no cost to anyone.

It further noted that the state Governor and leader of the party, Pastor Umo Eno, cautioned that no Chairman or leader of the Party should demand a dime from anyone as a condition for registration and reassessment during the exercise.