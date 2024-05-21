Pandemics: WHO member states to revise regulations

By Sola Ogundipe

In a significant step forward for global health security, member states of the World Health Organization, WHO, have reached a preliminary agreement on revising the International Health Regulations, IHR.

These regulations, first adopted in 2005, serve as the international framework for countries to collaborate on preventing, detecting, and responding to public health emergencies like pandemics.

The agreement comes after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in the existing system. Over 300 proposals for amendments were submitted by member states, aiming to strengthen the world’s ability to confront future health threats.

The proposed amendments focus on improving Preparedness: Countries’ readiness for potential outbreaks; Detection: Early identification of public health emergencies, and Response: Coordination and collaboration in responding to pandemics.

The agreement marks a major milestone, but the work isn’t finished. Negotiators will meet again next week to finalize a few remaining issues before presenting the package to the World Health Assembly, WHA, taking place from May 27th to June 1st, 2024. The IHR, first adopted by the World Health Assembly in 1969 and last revised in 2005, were designed to maximise collective efforts to manage public health events while minimizing their impact on travel and trade.

They have 196 State Parties, which include all 194 WHO Member States, Liechtenstein, and the Holy See. These Parties have led the process of amending the IHR via the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

This process has been running concurrently with an intergovernmental process to create an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

“The International Health Regulations have served the world well for nearly 20 years but our collective experience in using this vital tool for the management of multiple public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has demonstrated important areas in which they could be strengthened for the benefit of all 196 State Parties,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“This is historic. Countries have come together around improved international mechanisms to protect every person in the world and future generations from the impact of epidemics and pandemics, with a commitment to equity and solidarity.”

WGIHR Co-Chair Dr Ashley Bloomfield, of New Zealand, said: “It has been a long but very productive and gratifying process to achieve consensus on the majority of the proposed amendments. This shows the importance the world places on being able to prepare effectively for and respond better to epidemic and pandemic threats, and that there is strong international consensus on how to go about international public health protection.”

Fellow WGIHR Co-Chair, Dr Abdullah Assiri, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “Amending the International Health Regulations reflects the critical need to bolster our collective defences against current and future public health risks, all whilst firmly adhering to the principle of national sovereignty and respecting equity. Today, we have coalesced around a robust set of amendments which will make international cooperation more effective and easier to implement.”

A potential new pandemic agreement and the amended IHRs would be complementary international instruments designed and negotiated by Member States to help countries protect their peoples better from future pandemic threats. The IHRs focus on building countries’ capacities to detect and respond to public health events which could take on international dimensions, whilst the draft pandemic accord focuses on a coordinated international response to pandemics, with equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics at the centre.