PANDEF to Clark: At 97 you remained steadfast, tireless for fairness, justice

Clark

By Henry Umoru

THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF has eulogised former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark as he clocks 97 today, saying that for more than seven decades, he has remained a steadfast and tireless advocate for fairness, justice, and peace; a champion of truth, and a harbinger of goodwill.

A statement by PANDEF National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, titled, ” PANDEF Eulogies Chief Edwin Clark at 97, read, ” As the noted nationalist, and legendary nonagenarian, Chief Sen. Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, clocks 97 on Saturday, 25th May 2024, the National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, the National and State Executive Committees, the entire membership of the Forum, and the peoples of the Niger Delta, heartily felicitates with the esteemed elder statesman on the momentous occasion.

“Chief Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the National Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, is a man of inestimable value. For more than seven decades, he has remained a steadfast and tireless advocate for fairness, justice, and peace; a champion of truth, and a harbinger of goodwill.

“We are grateful for the pivotal roles he has continued to play in the pursuit of enduring peace and development in the Niger Delta Region, and the Nation as a whole.

“We salute his bravery, resilience, sagacity, fervor, and fortitude. We hold you in high esteem, Sir!

“We wish him a happy 97th Birthday and offer prayers of gratitude with supplications to the Almighty God for His kindness towards the great elder statesman.

“May the Almighty continue to bestow upon him the blessings of good health, peace, and overall well-being as we gleefully anticipate celebrating his centennial and beyond.”