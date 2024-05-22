Overseas Scholarship: PTDF screens 189 candidates in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund ,PTDF Team Lead for the North West Overseas Scholarship Screening Center, Kaduna, Saratu Idris, has said that 1,707 candidates applied for the scholarship, where 720 were shortlisted and 189 candidates would be interviewed for the day in Kaduna.

She spoke in an interview with journalists at the PTDF owned College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna on Wednesday, during the screening exercise for the applicants of the 2024 PTDF Post Graduate Scholarship Programme.

According to Saratu Idris, the scholarship programme would be awarded on certain disciplines such as Engineering, Computing, Geo sciences, Environmental and Management Sciences.

She said the host countries for the scholarship programmes are Brazil, France, Malaysia, Germany and UK, addibg that some of the processes for the scholarship interview included the involvement of panelists who are mostly scholars.

Dr. Hauwa Victoria Ibrahim , a panelist from Nasarawa State University, said the process was devoid of any favouritism and commended PTDF’s dedication in ensuring that the right candidates are being selected.

“The process ensures that there are 3 people in each of the 8 panels to allow for multiple interviews to give everyone the benefit of being selected and at the same time save time. I am impressed with the qualities of prospective students that applied this year. We have seen demonstration of excellence research skills because some of them are already proactive that they are standing out in their fields.”

“The criteria and the steps given to us by the organisation allowed fairness. We don’t have access to the applicants and their parents or guardians except during this interview process. The screening has been so transparent.”

“We will try our best to get the best for the scholarship based on the field of their research and prospective carrier goals and progress as well as reviewing their documents. It’s what we see that we report and that is based on the candidates’ performance,” she said.

Rukkaya Muhammad Adam, a graduate of Computer Science from Al-Qalam University, Katsina, who.came for the interview,said she was inspired to apply for the scholarship because she want to join the oil and gas sector to contribute her own quota to the industry by way of helping to secure Nigeria’s oil facilities through the use of technology.

“I want to work in the oil sector as a Cyber Analyst to Check the illegal activities of oil bunkerers who are stealing our common resources. I want to be part of the team securing our facilities with computer technology. I want to contribute to efforts to make our commonwealth work for the masses of Nigeria,” she said.

The Interim Head of the PTDF owned College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna, Dr. Munir Sirajo, told journalists that Nigeria will flourish better if many Nigerians are fully trained and participate in the oil and gas industry which is the highest contributor to the country’s revenue earning with 80 %.

Commenting on the screening exercise for the applicants of the 2024 PTDF Post Graduate Scholarship Programme, he said it was aimed at ensuring that Nigerians were trained in the management of the country’s oil and gas resources.

“When oil was discovered in the country, those who managed its facilities were mostly expatriates. So, we feel it is high time Nigerians take up those roles, which we believe is a gradual process.”

“By mandate of Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF), which was set up to develop human and technological capacity for the oil and gas industry, one of our cardinal programmes is the oversees scholarship scheme through which Nigerians are trained from various institutions across the globe,” he said.