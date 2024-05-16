Overhaul BPP Act to nail corrupt officials – EFCC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called for an overhaul of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Act, stressing that the current law has not been effective in aiding the prosecution of corrupt officials.

According to the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, the BPP Act needs to be reworked to enhance the anti-corruption fight, as it has not led to any significant convictions since its enactment.

The call for an overhaul came as the EFCC Chairman hosted the management team of BPP, led by Mamman Ahmadu, at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Olukoyede expressed concern that the BPP Act has not been fully operationalized, and that its provisions have not aided prosecution much.

He noted that he couldn’t recall any specific case where the EFCC secured a conviction using the provisions of the BPP Act.

The EFCC boss said, “Over the years, you have been able to define certain scopes that are helping to drive our contract and procurement award processes, but we still notice that there is still much more to be done. In fact, the law has not been fully operationalized. We also discovered that the law as it is has not aided prosecution much. It has to be reviewed.

“I am not sure that I can remember any specific case where we secured a conviction using the provisions of the Bureau of Public Procurement Act. I am not sure that the EFCC has secured any conviction using the BPP Act. If we really mean business about sanitizing our contract and procurement award processes, we have to do something about the BPP Act and review it in such a way that it can address some of these concerns.”

The EFCC Chairman also expressed worry over BPP’s procedure of issuance of Certificate of No Objection to applicants on some items for procurement.

He craved the indulgence of the BPP to re-examine their processes and procedures, particularly with regards to the Certificate of No Objection.

Olukoyede emphasized the need for collaboration between the EFCC and BPP, especially in the area of prevention, as an anti-corruption mechanism.

“Also, the issue of Certificate of No Objection has become a thing of concern to us. We crave your indulgence to again look inwards at your processes and procedures and how the Certificate of No Objection is being given out to applicants,” Olukoyede said.

The EFCC boss noted that contract and procurement processes should be taken more seriously to ensure good results in the fight against corruption.

He stated that the greatest number of corruption cases in the public sector space in the country verge on contract and procurement.

“Having spent some time within the regulatory compliance environment and enforcement, I discovered that the greatest form of corruption is the one related to contract and procurement activities.

“And I have also come to discover that fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with Nigerians. There is no country where you won’t find people who try to vitiate and circumvent the process. Why our corruption is more pronounced is not because of the people but the system we operate. Our institutions are not strengthened to work.

“So, people take advantage of our weak institutions to perpetrate these things. If you take an average Nigerian to an environment where people observe compliance, you will be shocked by the spirit of excellence that would drive what he would do,” the EFCC chairman noted.

Olukoyede further emphasized that the EFCC is committed to working with relevant agencies to strengthen the anti-corruption fight, and that the overhaul of the BPP Act is a necessary step in this direction.

In his remarks, the BPP Director-General, Mamman Ahmadu, stated that the need for better collaboration between the EFCC and BPP was the motivation for the visit by his team.

“The reason why I am visiting the EFCC for the second time is to seek for collaboration. In most organisations, there are three ‘Cs’ that are very vital for successful management. They are commitment, collaboration and coordination. We are fighting corruption in our own way and we are happy to collaborate with the EFCC,” Ahmadu said.