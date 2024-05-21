Over 60 Women kick start political sensitization in C”River  communities

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

No fewer than Sixty women have taken the lead in grassroots political sensitization across Cross River communities, ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Trained by the Gender and Development Action (GADA), the women and youth representatives convened to review their progress in mobilizing female candidates at the community level.

The acting Programme Manager of GADA, Ms. Nnenna Ugbor told journalists in Calabar the capital of Cross River State that during the review meeting selected representatives of the women presented their report on the achievements made in the communities,

According to her, the initiative marks a significant step towards empowering women and fostering their active participation in the local governance of Cross River State.

Her words : The meeting was a follow-up on the action points set by the women themselves during a previous training session, particularly focusing on active political participation and preparations for the upcoming local government elections in Cross River State.”

She further explained that the women’s achievements were reflective of the knowledge acquired during previous GADA engagements in the locality, noting “one key outcome of the review meeting was the women’s impact in their communities.

“From spearheading community empowerment, advocating to stakeholders for policy change to positive community engagements, these women have been at the forefront of driving positive change at the grassroots level.”

Sge explained that GADA was creating opportunities for grassroots women to acquire political and leadership skills as well as continuously paving the way for increased female representation in political and decision-making processes.

“The women reached 800 people during house-to-house sensitization on political participation. Like I explained earlier, GADA educated and empowered 60 women with adequate knowledge to take up vital leadership positions.

“Altogether, these women have carried the message to 1,120 women and youths; stressing the importance of education and self-reliance. Also, 20 women have taken political education to churches. They have integrated the message in churches to enhance women’s participation in decision making processes,” she disclosed.

She further emphasized that the organisation would continue to support and guide these grassroots women to reach more women and others to encourage greater participation as aspirants, candidates and voters during the local government elections.

She said that at the meeting the women shared their experiences on the challenges and steps taken to surmount the barriers as well as proferred workable solutions and the way forward.