Over 400 women to storm Imo for Okorocha’s wife summit

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Mrs Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, wife of the former Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday said over 400 women were expected to participate in women summit in Imo.

Nneoma disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while speaking about the need for women to take active participation in the position of authority in Nigeria.

According to her, “The reason for the programme, WOODI, inspiring women summit, WIWS, 2024, with the theme: “Illuminating the power of an inspired woman, is because I am passionate about the family and the woman development. The woman is very key, key in the sense that with a woman in position of authority the society will continue to develop. Once a woman is in power we get it right that is while we are coming together as women to deliberate, discuss and put things in order.

“We had the first edition in Abuja and b over 1000 women. At the end we found out that there women who were at the verge of committing suicide and we spoke to them and it was resolved. This year’s event will start from 27th May to 31st of May, we are expecting women across Nigeria’s 36 states.”

“Well known speakers will be attending the event to educate and enlighten our women for the way forward. We want to center on mindset of our people especially the women. We look at it emotionally and mentally so as to help our women to be repositioned to be greater. To be part of the programme we made it possible for our people those who want to participate do it online registration, let me say this, the accommodation is free, feeding is free. 350 to 450 women. It has nothing to do with Politics. The wive of Imo state Governor, Chioma Uzodimma is the co-host, she is the mother of the state.

“The only way to get it right the woman must be involved. From there our children will be ok and the family will be ok. Everything that the woman does is directly for the man and for the children. We are focusing on women because of the role women did,” She said.