Outrage as Amber Rose endorses Donald Trump for 2024 election

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular American model Amber Rose has sparked controversy after publicly endorsing Donald Trump for the upcoming US Presidential election.

Amber Rose, 40, took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself posing with the 77-year-old former president and his wife, Melania Trump, 54, at a black-tie event on Monday.

Trump, who is widely regarded as the Republican front-runner for the 2024 race, received Rose’s endorsement through her Instagram caption, which read, “Trump 2024 ususus.”

This post quickly led to a wave of backlash from her followers in the comments section.

Rose, a longtime advocate for women’s rights and the founder of Slutwalk—a movement she started in 2015 to combat rape culture and victim-blaming—faced criticism for what many perceive as a hypocritical stance.

Fans and critics alike have expressed their disappointment and confusion over Rose’s support for Trump, considering her public stance on women’s issues and her activism against gender-based violence and discrimination.

@Nubian_throne wrote, “Imagine being an “advocate” for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade. Wild”

@Amberscloset noted, “Damn Amber…

You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports…smd

@mrs__meela said, “The fastest unfollow on the planet. Damn amber I wish you did this privately lmaooo.”

@tambam_421 reacted, “I’ve never unfollowed someone for political reasons but to speak on feminism the way you have then align yourself with him, let’s me know it was all fake from the jump. There’s no way you can support women while supporting this man. I hope it’s all worth it for you.”

