Our resolve is to unmask Cartel behind street kids in Cross River — Commissioner

…the kingpins keep them on the streets for gains

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State government says it is committed to unmasking the cartel frustrating government efforts in rehabilitating children loitering the streets of Calabar including other parts of the state.

Edema Irom, the commissioner for women affairs who disclosed this in Calabar during a media parley said the present administration was committed to a comprehensive rehabilitation progrmme to guarantee a bright future for the kids.

She said : it is the responsibility of the government to protect these children against all forms of molestations and exploitations carried out by cartel exploiting these children for their selfish motives”

“There is a cartel behind some of these children who derive benefit by keeping them on the streets. This is inhuman

“They give them different names other then their real names to conceal third identity as part of the indoctrination process intended to paint the streets as a comfort zone.

” We will approach the issue headlong with our strategy to crack the cartel and take the children off the streets. It wil be an all inclusive strategy and we are going to be very deliberate in handling the issue”, she said.

On the forthcoming celebration of the International Day of the Boy Child, National Children’s Day and Day of the African child, she said they are very significant as children are the leaders of today.

She said, ” It is our responsibility to also protect the boy child against all kinds of violence, exploitations and molestations as they are vulnerable to physical, sexual, emotional violence and others’, she said.

She also promised that the present administration will work hard to improve on the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey as released by the National Bureau of Statistics.