Our degree certificate is your visa to glorious future – UNN VC to graduands

By Chinedu Adonu

The Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe has assured the graduates of the institution for the 2021-2022 session that the degrees and diplomas certificate presented to them would be the Visas that would open doors and usher them into glorious future.

Prof. Igwe made this known during the 52nd convocation of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN at the institute premises in Nsukka.

Igwe said the degrees would not only open doors but would offer them a good career and better life, adding that degrees of the UNN are awarded to only those deserving of such awards.

Igwe said that though Nigeria is grappling with teething economic hardship, the degrees and diplomas they earned would see them through anywhere in the world because UNN is a university to be reckoned with in Nigeria and beyond.

“I am hopeful that the degrees and diplomas you have earned today will serve as Visas to a bright future, a good career and a better life,” he said.

“The degrees of the University of Nigeria are still recognised across the world and our alumni have continued to compete favourably even in today’s fast moving world.

“Globalisation has made the world even smaller and you can seek employment in other countries where more opportunities exist.

“The training you have received in entrepreneurship has also equipped you to become innovators and job creators who would not wait to be employed by the government or other employers,” he declared.

Speaking in like manner, the Chancellor of the University, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi said that every Nigerian must put hands on the deck to see Nigeria surmount the economic vicisitudes.

Ogunwusi noted that UNN has been a good breeding ground for dependable and quality workforce that can turn Nigeria around.

“Our country is going through a very challenging phase and all hands must be on deck if we must overcome the challenges.

“I am happy that the University of Nigeria has remained a good breeding ground for good quality and dependable workforce which we need to develop our country and the world in general.

“I am also confident that our latest graduates are equally quality-assured, well-motivated and would contribute in our drive to restore the dignity of man,” he said.

In his valedictory speech, the overall best graduating students from the department of pharmaceutical science, Mr. Ejiofor Chizoba Victor said that graduating represents a milestone in his lives and also marks the beginning of the next grand of lives.

While assuring that they would We hold firmly the knowledge and experiences they have learned, said “we are all capable of taking on any obstacle that may lie in our path in any country of the world at any time of the year because we were taught by the best of career molders”.