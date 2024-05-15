Otuaro lauds human capital development of PAP beneficiaries, continues tour of versities

Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has assured the management of the Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, of the Programme’s readiness to collaborate in addressing the shortage of medical professionals in the Niger Delta region.

During the visit to BMU on Friday, May 10, 2024, Otuaro emphasized the gap in medical personnel in the Niger Delta region and highlighted human capital development as a major objective of the Amnesty Programme.

He stated that the Amnesty Programme Office and the university could strengthen their partnership to train more students in critical areas of the health sector. This visit was part of Otuaro’s tour of tertiary institutions, which included Igbenedion University and Benson Idahosa University in Edo State as well as Western Delta University in Oghara, Edwin Clark University in Kiagbodo, and Michael and Cecelia Ibru University in Ughelli, all in Delta State.

In addition, Chief Dennis Otuaro, PhD, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, demonstrated his dedication to fostering collaboration and dialogue by engaging critical stakeholders in the education sector and beyond. He visited Benin City, Edo State, where he paid a courtesy call to Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the founder of Igbinedion University, Okada, and his son, Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, former governor of Edo State (1999-2007), at their residence.

The visit, which took place on Wednesday, May 8, was marked by warm exchanges and discussions on matters of mutual interest. Chief Otuaro expressed gratitude for the longstanding contributions of the Igbinedion family to education and governance in Nigeria, while the Igbinedion family expressed their appreciation for the Administrator’s commitment to fostering peace and development through the Amnesty Programme.