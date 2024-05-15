Otti’s integrity not artificial, it’s action driven, says Gov Fubara

By Steve Oko

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said that his Abia counterpart, Governor Alex Otti’s integrity is not artificial but action-driven.

Fubara who made the remarks Tuesday when he hosted Otti who came to inaugurate the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo (Old Bori) Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, said that Otti’s developmental strides resonated beyond Abia State.

Governor Fubara said that despite coming in as Governor of Abia in the face of difficulties, Otti “has been making life easy for the people of Abia.”

The Rivers’ Governor explained that he invited Otti to inaugurate the project because of his proven integrity.

He said:“You are wondering why did I invite the Governor of Abia State? I invited him because he is not an artificial integrity man, he is an action integrity man. He is not a man that will gather to talk because he just wants to talk.

“He’s a man who came in, in the face of difficulty and challenges, just like we have here; he is making impact in the lives of Abia people.

“I will continue to identify with good governance; I will continue to identify with people who want to make impact in the lives of the people,” Governor Fubara told the people of Eleme.

The PDP governor explained that his administration’s mantra is the people first and that the purpose of embarking on the construction of the Aleto-Ebubu-Eteo Road is to make life better for the people; to let the people know that their problem is the government’s problem; and to give them hope.

He revealed that the road is a bye-pass to the deplorable East-West Road that will take commuters away from the bad portions of the East-West Road and rejoins them to the section of the road that is good.

A release by Otti’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kazie Uko, said that before inaugurating the project, Governor Otti had thanked the Rivers State Governor for the honour of inviting him to kick off the commissioning of roads to mark his first anniversary in office.

The release quoted Governor Otti as saying that despite his busy schedule, he had no problem coming when the Governor fubara, whom he described as a brother, called him to come for the inauguration.

He congratulated Governor Fubara for executing the road project and for remembering the Eleme people, an area Governor Fubara said he started his career as a civil servant many years ago.

Otti also commended Fubara “for the great job he is doing in Rivers State.”

“I want to also congratulate him for the great job that he is doing in Rivers State. I have always said it that leadership is service. Any time leadership departs from service, then you are getting it wrong. And, service should be service to the people, not service to a very few interests. Any time you are serving few people rather than the majority, you need to go and look at yourself again.

“So, for me, it is all about good governance and we have collaborated, not today, not yesterday. But for a very long time, we have come a long way.

” From the time he served under my friend and brother Rotimi Amaechi, even before then he served under Dr. Peter Odili; so he is very grounded. Clearly, he came prepared and I don’t believe that any distraction is enough to take his focus away from the welfare and interest of the people,” Governor Otti told the Eleme community.

Governor Otti urged the people of Rivers State to continue to support Governor Fubara in his service to the State, saying that power belongs to God.

“Anyhow you flip and dice it, power belongs to God. No human being can arrogate to himself the capacity to give power except if you have the capacity to give life. Of course, you can take life but you cannot give it,” Governor Otti affirmed.